Indiana News

Indiana high court reinstates Gary man’s murder conviction

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s high court has reinstated a Gary man’s criminal convictions, months after the state appeals court overturned his convictions in a fatal shooting.

In Tuesday’s 5-0 ruling, the Indiana Supreme Court said that notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could have led jurors to harbor reasonable doubt about 32-year-old Marquis Young’s guilt, there’s no basis for undoing their weighing of the evidence and reasonable inference he was guilty.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Young was convicted of murder and attempted murder in the May 2020 shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at a Gary gas station. The state Court of Appeals had overturned Young’s convictions in May, citing insufficient evidence.