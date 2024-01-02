Indiana high school band entertains nationwide audience at 2024 Rose Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s college football teams may have been shut out of the New Year’s Day fun, but a talented team of a different sort did the state proud on a national stage.

The Castle High School Marching band performed in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade, in Pasadena, California.

Castle H.S. is in Newburgh, along the Ohio River in Warrick County. The school’s band is nationally known, with annual appearances and several honors at Bands of America competitions and, according to leaders, a record 30 times as Indiana State School Music Association state finalists.

During the Rose Parade, the band performed songs including”Dance the Night Away,” by Dua Lipa, and “Treasure,” by Bruno Mars. The overall theme of the parade was “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Soon after the parade performance, the Castle Marching Knights Facebook page posted, “They did it! And wow do we feel the love!”

According to the Bands of America, Castle’s band has 250 members, meaning an impressive 13% of the 1,800+ student body is part of the squad.

Castle is one of several high-level high school marching bands that are fierce competitors on the field but support each other strongly during special occasions.

Carmel High School Bands posted a message of support soon after Castle’s Rose Parade appearance, writing, “Congratulations to our very talented friends from Castle Bands in Newburgh, Indiana! All of your Indiana band friends watching from home are so proud of the students, families, directors, and Staff of the Castle Marching Knights for your spectacular representation of Newburgh and the State of Indiana!”

Avon High School Bands started a message celebrating several programs with, “Congratulations to all of the bands that performed in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade! Especially our Indiana friends from Castle High School.”