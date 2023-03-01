Indiana high school sectional game postponed due to shooting threat

A basketball on a basketball court at an Indianapolis park. (WISH Photo)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials say a potential school shooting threat postponed a high school sectional boys basketball game.

Crawford County and Forest Park high schools’ teams were scheduled to play at Tell City Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday night.

Tell City Police Department says a third-party call from a law enforcement official in Illinois reported limited information about a possible school shooting. The official said a male claiming to be in Tell City called with nonspecific details about a school shooting.

Tell City police detectives found the male and determined no credible information existed to substantiate the threat. However, police say, the game was evacuated before it started due to the threat. Officers then checked out the building and gave the all-clear.

The game was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with a ticket to Tuesday night’s game will also be allowed in to Wednesday night’s game. Tell City-Troy Township officials say there will be an extra law enforcement presence.

In the first game of Tuesday’s Class 2A Sectional 48 doubleheader at Tell City, North Posey upset South Spencer 58-56.

Tell City sits on the Ohio River about half way between Louisville, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.