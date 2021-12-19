Indiana News

Historic Indiana home known as hidden gem of Underground Railroad

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites is encouraging families to tour a hidden gem: The “Grand Central Station” of the Underground Railroad.

It’s of a historical home owned by Levi and Catharine Coffin, who helped runaway slaves find freedom in the 1800s.

Born and raised as Quakers in the slave state of North Carolina, the couple moved to Newport (now Fountain City) in the free state of Indiana following their marriage. The Coffins used their home to provide safety for slaves seeking freedom beginning in 1839.

Central Region Director Joanna Hahn says Levi Coffin assisted up to 2,000 individuals, according to his autobiography.

“There were hundreds of homes that were involved in this, especially in northern states like Indiana, but a lot of homes don’t exist anymore or are people’s private homes,” Hahn said. “So there aren’t a lot of places like the Levi and Catharine Coffin State Historic Site where you can actually tour a home that not only do we know is part of the Underground Railroad, but where we can tell the stories of the Coffins and how they were able to help freedom seekers.”

Though the tour doesn’t display original artifacts of the Coffin home, there are some depicting the 1800s, including a wagon and an indoor spring well that still works to this day.

Families can also do a self-guided tour to further their knowledge on slavery in the United States. The self-guided tours are temporarily unavailable due to COVID-19.

Tours at the Coffin home are available twice a day Wednesday-Sunday.