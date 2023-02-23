Fund continues to help Hoosier homeowners with taxes during COVID pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a support program for eligible Hoosiers who have experienced hardship from income loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the fund has helped more than 3,500 eligible applicated and disbursed more than $40 million through the program.
Online applicants can also connect with a housing counselor who can provide advice and information on their options.
Homeowners who meet these requirements can apply for assistance:
- Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and experienced a financial hardship on or after Jan. 21, 2020.
- Own only one mortgaged home.
- Property to be assisted is the primary residence.
- Have an income equal to or less than 150% of the government-determined area median income adjusted for household size, or 100% of the government-determined national median income, whichever is greater.
- Live in Indiana.
Statement
“As the time for annual property assessments approaches, it is important for Hoosiers to know that IHAF can possibly pay for delinquent and future property charge fees, including property taxes. Homeowners in Indiana who anticipate having difficulties paying their property taxes, or who already have delinquent property taxes, should visit www.877gethope.org for more information and to start an application.”
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s secretary of agriculture and rural development