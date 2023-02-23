Indiana News

Fund continues to help Hoosier homeowners with taxes during COVID pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a support program for eligible Hoosiers who have experienced hardship from income loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administered by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the fund has helped more than 3,500 eligible applicated and disbursed more than $40 million through the program.

Online applicants can also connect with a housing counselor who can provide advice and information on their options.

Homeowners who meet these requirements can apply for assistance:

Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and experienced a financial hardship on or after Jan. 21, 2020.

Own only one mortgaged home.

Property to be assisted is the primary residence.

Have an income equal to or less than 150% of the government-determined area median income adjusted for household size, or 100% of the government-determined national median income, whichever is greater.

Live in Indiana.