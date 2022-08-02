Indiana News

Indiana hopes to attract makers of music, movies, and TV with new Film and Media tax credit

A film clapperboard, taken on February 25, 2010. (Photo by PhotoPlus Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Indiana become the Hollywood of the Midwest? State leaders certainly hope so.

Indiana’s new Film and Media tax credit, established in the 2022 legislative session, offers an incentive of up to 30% for creators of television, film, music, and digital media projects that can be used to offset certain production expenses.

There are additional incentives for hiring Indiana talent and for including Indiana branding in the finished product, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

“Creativity is an essential ingredient to the vibrancy of any community, and this new tool will encourage artists to do their work here in the Hoosier state,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said in a statement.

Angelo Pizzo, the writer and director of “Hoosiers,” says he’s called for Indiana to offer this kind of tax credit for a long time.

“Not only does this incentive make Indiana a competitive spot for media production, but it will go a long way in encouraging our talented graduates to stay within the state. I hope that this incentive will continue to grow,” Pizzo said.

Media producers are invited to apply online beginning Friday through Oct. 31, 2022.

At a minimum, projects must be financially viable, have positive economic ramifications for the state, and must be completed within two years of being approved.

To learn more, visit the Indiana Economic Development Corporation website.