Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday.

All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.

A few facilities are having other events. Two parks south of Indianapolis near Borden and Nashville will host trail rides with horses. A state recreation area near Bloomington will have a run and walk. A state park in northeastern Indiana near Bluffton will have a night hike. State recreation areas near Dugger and Lynnville in southeastern Indiana will have off-road vehicle runs, but you need to bring your own ride.

Sunday’s weather, with temperatures expected to hit the mid 50s in Indiana, may bring out more participants for the Department of Natural Resources’ New Year’s Day walks.

Indiana State Parks on Facebook shared a list of parks and times on Wednesday (all times Eastern unless listed as Central):

Brookville Lake (Mounds State Recreation Area), hike, 4 p.m.

Brown County State Park, ride along, 11 a.m.; hike, 11 a.m.

Chain O’Lakes State Park, hike, 11 a.m.

Charlestown State Park, hike, 10 a.m.

Clark State Forest, hike, 1 p.m.

Clifty Falls State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Falls of the Ohio State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Fort Harrison State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Ferdinand State Forest, hike, 9 a.m.

Greene-Sullivan State Forest, hike, 8 a.m.

Harmonie State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Indiana Dunes State Park, hike, 10 a.m. Central.

Interlake State Recreation Area, off-road ride, 10 a.m. Central.

Jackson-Washington State Forest, hike, 9 a.m.

Lincoln State Park, hike, noon Central.

Martin State Forest, hike, 10 a.m.

McCormick’s Creek State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Monroe Lake (Fairfax State Recreation Area), run and walk, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan-Monroe State Forest, hike, 8 a.m.

Mounds State Park, luminary hike, 5:30 p.m.

Walk with an Ox, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 10 a.m.

Ouabache State Park, hike, 1 p.m. and, night hike, 5:30 p.m.

Owen-Putnam State Forest, hike, 8 a.m.

Patoka Lake, hike, noon.

Pokagon State Park, hike, 2 p.m.

Potato Creek State Park, hike, 2 p.m.

Prophetstown State Park, hike, 1 p.m.

Cecil M. Harden Lake at Raccoon State Recreation Area, hike, 1 p.m.

Redbird State Recreation Area, off-road vehicle ride, 3 p.m.

Salamonie Lake at Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, hike, 10 a.m.

Salamonie River State Forest, hike, 3 p.m.

Shakamak State Park, Hike, 1 p.m.

Spring Mill State Park; long hike, 9 a.m.; short hike, 9:30 a.m.

Summit Lake State Park, hike, 9 a.m.

Turkey Run State Park, hike, 11 a.m.

Versailles State Park, hike, noon.

Whitewater Memorial State Park, hike, 2 p.m.

•Yellowwood State Forest, hike, 4 p.m.

Find the list with added details on the Department of Natural Resources’ website. The state also has a map of state parks and lakes online.