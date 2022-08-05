Indiana News

Indiana House approves abortion bill, returns it to Senate

A view inside the Indiana House of Representatives at the Statehouse in Indianapolis during a special session on Aug. 2, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Indiana House on Friday approved in a 62-38 vote a Senate bill that would make exceptions in cases of rape or incest but otherwise ban nearly all abortions.

The bill amended by the House will now return to the Senate for a vote.

Molly Fishell, communications director for the Senate Major Communications Office, said debate on Senate Bill 1 (Special Session) could begin as early as 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Senate could accept the House’s changes and send it to the governor, or instead send the bill to a conference committee.

On Thursday, the Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal. The House vote on Thursday displayed a similar division among Republicans to that seen in the state Senate over exceptions for rape and incest, which remained in the bill when an attempt in the Senate last week also failed to strip them out.

Republican Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown had sponsored the amendment, arguing that even a child conceived in a rape or incest attack deserved a chance at life.