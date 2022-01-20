Indiana News

Indiana House backs GOP tax cut plan that has uncertain fate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans have pushed a plan for broad cuts to Indiana’s business and individual income taxes through the state House, sending it to an uncertain fate in the GOP-dominated Senate.

House members voted 68-25 on Thursday, mostly along party lines, in favor of the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%, along with reducing several business taxes.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have raised doubts about taking action on major tax cuts this year.

IN House takes up tax cut bill. Would lower individual income tax from 3.23% to 3% by 2026, reduce floor for biz personal property tax to zero on new equipment. Total cost to state a little more than $1B, per fiscal note .@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/K4Shw1dRi3 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) January 20, 2022

Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen: The world is changing. We can’t compete for manufacturing jobs with our current tax system. Ppl work hard, they should get their money back — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) January 20, 2022