Indiana News

Indiana House panel modifies abortion bill, takes testimony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People from across the political spectrum told lawmakers on Tuesday they were still dissatisfied with the abortion restrictions under consideration.

A House panel made several key changes before it took public testimony Tuesday morning.

Notably, it removed criminal penalties from the bill and took out a provision that would allow the attorney general to step in if a county prosecutor refuses to bring charges against abortion service providers. It also changed the exception for rape and incest to allow all victims 10 weeks to get an abortion, regardless of age.

The Senate approved a version of the bill that allowed abortion at 12 weeks for victims under age 16, and 8 weeks for everyone else. Additionally, the bill no longer includes a requirement for rape victims to provide sworn affidavits about their condition.

The changes did not satisfy some members of the public.

Many abortion rights supporters say the panel’s changes were an improvement, but the bill would still ban abortion under nearly all circumstances.

Northeast Indiana National Organization of Women President Keiran O’Dowd says that while abortion is not a form of birth control, it is a form of healthcare.

“Having an abortion is one of the most difficult decisions any woman can make, and it should be a decision that is made by a woman and her physician, and no other,” she said. “Certainly not a legislative body such as this one.

Some abortion opponents say the bill still has too many exceptions.

Luke Campbell, who ran unsuccessfully for a statehouse seat in the May primary, pointed to Article 1 of Indiana’s bill of rights, which echoes the Declaration of Independence’s clause that people are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, including the right to life.

“This bill still reflects a secular, performance and/or utilitarian view of human life and is completely antithetical to the state constitution,”Campbell said.

The committee was expected to vote on the bill later on Tuesday. The full House was expected to take it up later this week.