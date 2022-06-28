Indiana News

Indiana, Indianapolis average gas prices fall below $5

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas for Indianapolis and for all of Indiana on Tuesday fell below $5, according to GasBuddy.

Hoosiers were paying an average of $4.988 at the pump. The average for Indianapolis stations was $4.989, GasBuddy says.

Prices have dropped more than a penny from Monday and 11 cents from a week ago.

The last time the average gas price in Indiana was below the $5 mark was June 4, at $4.98. The highest average was $5.25, first reported June 8.

The U.S. average was at $4.875 cents on Tuesday afternoon.

