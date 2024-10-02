Indiana infrastructure projects get boost from federal government

A linesman works on power lines under the morning sun, July 12, 2024. Five rural infrastructure projects in Indiana have received funding from the US Department of Agriculture. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has earmarked millions of dollars in federal grants and loans to support infrastructure projects in rural Indiana.

The USDA is investing $1.3 billion to support efforts in Indiana and 29 other states that will “expand access to a clean and reliable electric grid, safe drinking water, and good-paying jobs in rural communities,” according to a release.

Five projects in the Hoosier state will receive a combined $90.1 million in grants and/or loans:

Kankakee Valley REMC | Electric Infrastructure Loan & Loan Guarantee Program | $31,328,000 (loan)

This loan will be used to connect 450 customers and build and improve 212 miles of line. It includes $1.3 million in smart grid technologies. Kankakee Valley has about 21,500 customers in seven counties in northwestern Indiana.

South Central Indiana REMC | Electric Infrastructure Loan & Loan Guarantee Program | $30,000,000 (loan)

This investment will be used to connect 1,880 customers and build and improve 291 miles of line. It includes nearly $18 million of smart grid technologies, including 9 miles of fiber. The utility company serves about 35,000 people in Brown, Clay, Johnson, Morgan, Monroe, Owen, and Putnam counties.

City of Huntingburg | Water and Waste Disposal Loans & Grants | $19,446,000 (loan)

Funds will be used to improve Huntingburg’s wastewater treatment plant. The improvements will help the city address concerns with capacity and overload conditions. The state is providing additional funding for this project.

City of Petersburg | Water and Waste Disposal Loans & Grants | $7,048,000 (loan); $1,703,000 (grant)

This investment will provide additional funding to renovate and improve the city’s existing wastewater utility plant. The Petersburg Wastewater Utility service area currently includes Petersburg’s city residents and up to 963 rural residents in Washington Township, where feasible.

Town of Frankton | Water and Waste Disposal Loans & Grants | $600,000 (grant)

This investment will provide additional financing to improve Frankton’s wastewater and storm water systems. The project will “reduce exposure to untreated wastewater discharges, improve water quality, and address issues” identified in 2014 by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Click here to view the USDA’s full list of loan and grant recipients.