Indiana News

Indiana inmate allegedly attacked officer in his jail cell

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana jail inmate faces felony charges for allegedly attacking and trying to choke a correctional officer in his jail cell, police said.

Michael J. Rozsa, 60, of Rockville is accused of attacking the officer on Dec. 17 at the Parke County Jail as the officer was conducting a routine inmate check, the county sheriff’s office said.

Rozsa allegedly struck, attempted to choke, and held the officer in his cell for a period of time before the officer managed to subdue Rozsa and exit the cell following the physical altercation, the Tribune-Star reported.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident at the county jail in Rockville, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

Rozsa has been charged with escape, causing bodily injury to another person while escaping, and battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer.

He appeared remotely for an initial hearing Tuesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Rozsa’s bond was set at $35,000, with a pretrial conference scheduled for March 2.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.