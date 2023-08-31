Indiana investigation sought after truck’s air conditioning fails, 10 dogs inside die

A man helps a dog suffering from heat-related injury at the Road Ranger convenience store in Lake Station, Indiana, on July 27, 2023. (Photo Provided/Jennifer Webber, Humane Society of Hobart Inc. via AP and CNN)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have been asked to investigate after 18 adult German shepherds were found suffering from heatstroke on a box truck at a gas station, the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Ten of the dogs died.

The Humane Society of Hobart Inc. says the dogs were found just before 7:45 p.m. July 27 in the truck at the Road Ranger convenience store and gas station that’s just southeast of the I-94 interchange for U.S. 6 in the city of Lake Station.

The dogs were being taken from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to a training facility in Michigan, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release shared Thursday from Indiana State Police.

The Lake Station Police Department previously shared on social media that the truck got caught in a two-hour traffic delay on I-94 when the air conditioning failed.

Temperatures in the Chicago area reached 92 degrees on July 27, the National Weather Service said.

“Since the cargo area was separated, the driver wasn’t aware at the time that the AC unit failed which caused some of the canines to go into heat related medical distress. The driver’s attention as to what was going on inside the cargo area was alerted to him by some of the canines barking,” said the Lake Station police’s post.

The driver discovered the dogs were in distress after stopping at the police station. The driver began removing the German shepherds from crates, prompting 911 calls.

The Lake Station Police Department’s post also said it believed that “this was not an act of animal cruelty or neglect but a mechanical failure of the AC unit that was being used in the cargo area.”

Police have not named the driver.

However, the Humane Society of Hobart Inc. felt differently, posting Aug. 1 on social media that some of the dogs “were dying at the scene.”

The humane society post also said, “Based on what we witnessed and how the scene was processed, we feel this warrants an independent investigation, legal, corrective, and disciplinary action take place where applicable, and that our contract and code be reviewed with the City of Lake Station immediately.”

Jennifer Webber, executive director of the humane society, said on July 27, “There were already several dogs dead on the scene, and multiple failing fast. Their crates inside the truck were completely trashed on the inside, and the little water bowls were the size you’d give a parrot. And they were empty and torn up as if the dogs were exasperated.”

Webber said she encountered resistance when attempting to gather facts for her investigation. The police officer in charge of the scene told her she could leave because the deaths were an accident that “the owner will take care of.”

The owner, who was driving the vehicle, used abusive language, cursed at her and refused to produce health certificates, Webber said. Such paperwork is typically signed by veterinarians in each state involved and required to move dogs across borders for commerce.

The humane society had a vigil for the animals at a Lake Station park on Aug. 3.

The animal rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals had called for a state police investigation, and the prosecutor’s office formally requested one Wednesday.

PETA said, in a statement issued Thursday night, that it learned Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson “had an existing relationship” the owner and operator of the company that was transporting the dogs.

CNN contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to the report.

