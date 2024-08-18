Indiana jail nurse accused of stealing inmate medications, narcotics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana jail nurse found herself in cuffs after she was accused of stealing patient medications and falsifying entries in the jail’s controlled substance log.

Tracy Davis, 53, of Waverly, Kentucky, was a licensed practical nurse at the Vanderburgh County jail in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that jail staff became suspicious of Davis on Aug. 7 after she appeared “disoriented and confused” at work, saying they believed she was impaired.

Investigators reviewed security camera footage which showed Davis removing suboxone tablets from their normal area and taking them off-camera.

Suboxone is a Schedule III narcotic used to treat opioid dependency. Investigators also said Davis made multiple errors in the jail’s controlled substance log.

Narcotics detectives spoke with Davis on Thursday, who admitted to taking the suboxone. She was then arrested on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of a Schedule III substance.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail Thursday but was released.

After her arrest, her security clearances to the jail were revoked. It was unclear if Davis would lose her nursing license.