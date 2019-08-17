Indiana, Kentucky Planned Parenthood seeing alliance boost

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is receiving a nearly $1 million funding boost and is adding staffers under its merger with the group’s Seattle-based affiliate.

Additional money was promised with the merger announced in February as the wealthier chapter for Washington, Idaho, Hawaii and Alaska looked to help in states facing tougher anti-abortion laws. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the Indiana and Kentucky group’s tax filings show deficits of about $1.5 million in 2017 and 2016 despite closing several clinics in recent years.

Chris Charbonneau is the merged organization’s CEO and says it has been able to increase salaries while adding 45 positions in Indiana and Kentucky.

Indiana Right to Life president Mike Fichter calls the merger “a test market” for Planned Parenthood’s goal of expanding abortion access.