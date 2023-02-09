Indiana News

Indiana Latino Institute hosts 2023 Legislative Breakfast: ‘We cannot lose hope’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Supporting undocumented families in Indiana took center stage Thursday at the Indiana Latino Institute’s legislative breakfast.

Legislators from both sides of the spectrum shared their thoughts on the different agendas.

During the event, legislators heard from the Latino community and business leaders and had discussions about what is on the top of their list of priorities.

“We are a big buying power, economic power, and we need people saying that,” the Indiana Latino Institute director of education policy, Rachel Santos, said.

According to the 2020 U.S. census, there are about 554,191 Latinos in Indiana.

In 2010, there were about 389,707. That’s a 42.2% increase.

The speakers focused on several agendas including getting in-state tuition for undocumented students and its economic and workforce impact.

“Undocumented individuals give so much to Indiana taxes and so we just need to inform and educate on the reality,” Santos said.

“We have people that have gone through the K-12 system, they want to continue their education, they want to be engaged and be productive citizens. We know that finances make it harder for a lot of people to either get into college or finish it and so anything we can do to help that,” democrat state representative Earl Harris, said.

It also took a deeper look at the future of driving cards in Indiana for undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday, the senate committee narrowly passed a bill that aims to create driving cards for this community.

Republican state senator, Rodric Bray, said, “They’re fun conversations. You talk about the advantageous of a bill like that clearly it puts more drivers on the road that have insurance and gives them opportunity to get back and forth to work and support their families and so there’s value in all those things.”

Event organizers say they are optimistic about the future for the Latino and immigrant communities.

“We cannot lose hope and so we have to continue to push, educating and advocating,” the president and CEO of the Indiana Latino Institute, Marlene Dotson, said.

The Indiana Latino Institute will host several more events like the legislative breakfast this year.