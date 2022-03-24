Indiana News

Indiana launches translation services for text-to-911

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman who works extensively with Indianapolis’ Latinx community said Thursday the availability of 911 text translation is a relief.

Luisa Rocha said her sister once had to call 911 for some friends who were robbed and didn’t speak English well enough to explain their needs to dispatchers on their own. She said accessing 911 services is a big problem for members of the Latinx community and for others who struggle with English.

“It is so stressful. Can you imagine that you want to tell me something and you cannot communicate to me?” she said. “It’s so frustrating if you cannot tell me what you need in that moment.”

Translators are available for voice calls but, until this year, text services were only available in English. The state rolled out text-to-911 between 2014 and 2018 for situations where it was too dangerous for someone to make a voice call to a 911 center, such as in a domestic violence case. On Thursday, all 92 counties in Indiana began offering automatic translation services for texting to 911.

Ed Reuter, executive director of the Statewide 911 Board, said the software can translate 108 different languages. He said the system could save time over getting a translator on the line.

“It will build confidence in the individuals knowing that someone is going to hear their message for help and that someone can get out there and respond to them,” he said.

Jason Haddix, president of the Indiana National Emergency Number Association, said the upgrade involved simply adding software to the existing text-to-911 system, a roughly 5- to 10-minute process. Haddix, who is also a shift manager for Hancock County’s 911 center in Greenfield, said his dispatchers are taking more and more calls from someone who needs a translator. He said he expects the need to grow further as more employers come to the area.

“We’re still asking the community to call us because that’s quicker, better, but (text) is another tool we use,” he said.

Rocha said the ability to text to 911 in Spanish will save lives. She said not needing to wait for a translator will save time and encourage people to contact emergency services right away in an emergency.

Officials will formally unveil the new system next week.