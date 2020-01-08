Indiana lawmakers receive ethics, sexual harassment training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers in both chambers Tuesday learned what to look for and how to prevent sexual harassment in the Statehouse.

“This is the other person’s standard that counts,” said Selena Saucedo with the National Conference of State Legislatures explained to lawmakers. “They get to decide if they feel like it is a harassing environment. So, even if you didn’t intend it, your intentions don’t matter.”

The presenters from the National Conference of State Legislatures covered topics including unwelcome touching and gossiping about someone’s sexual history.

Stacy Householder, the other presenter from the National Conference of State Legislatures, told lawmakers, “When you’re engaging in something that could be considered somewhat questionable, make sure you’re considering the others who are within the conversation or those who might be around you.”

Even the quid pro quo, or “a favor for a favor” interpretation, of sexual harassment was discussed.

“If you do ‘X,’ I’ll vote for your bill,” Householder explained.

The ethics training was passed in state law in 2015. The sexual harassment prevention was included in 2018.

The language is in the House rules.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “We want to make sure that everyone is trained on sexual harassment procedures and what should be done, what shouldn’t be done.”

State Rep. Carey Hamilton, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “I’ve been in workplaces and had experiences that made me feel very uncomfortable. Having been through this training before, I know it provides some good information so everyone again knows how to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

In addition to sexual harassment, lawmakers also talked about ethics and people trying to urge or influence lawmakers..

State Rep. Wendy McNamara, a Republican from Evansville, said, “It’s always good to have reminders and refreshers of what ethics standards are out there.”

Erin Wittern, the House communications director, said if a lawmaker did not take that training Tuesday, they must take it online.