Indiana News

Indiana lawmakers to address abortion, inflation at multiweek special session

Opponents of a Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, gather in the Indiana House balcony, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, during a House Education Committee hearing at the Statehouse. Opponents maintained that Hoosier youth would be unfairly discriminated against by the bill, which Indiana lawmakers advanced to the full House. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Statehouse Republicans said Wednesday they will push the Legislature’s special session to July 25 and convene for multiple weeks.

The lawmakers plan to address the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

Lawmakers also will address the state’s budget surplus to determine if the billions in cash can be used to provided financial relief as inflation hits Hoosiers hard.

A news release from the Republicans says the Legislature’s special session will still begin July 6, as previously announced. But, the release also says, House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers, and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, a Republican from Martinsville, worked with GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb to push back the special session’s start date to July 25.

The release specifically says, “Bray and Huston also expect to address the state’s budget surplus and provide financial relief for Hoosiers during the special session. Bray and Huston also expect state legislators to take action to further protect life, and support new and expectant mothers.”

The Republican leaders said the Legislature “will vet bills through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony,” and updates will be posted on the state’s website.

State law, the Republicans say, allow a special session to last up to 40 calendar days.

The 2022 special session would be the 12th in Indiana since the Legislature first began meeting yearly in 1970. The most recent special session was in 2018.

Statement