Indiana News

Indiana lawmakers turn down changes to mail-in voting rules

The Marion County Election Service Center prepares for an onslaught of mail-in absentee ballot requests on Sept. 11, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana legislative committee has turned aside a proposal that aimed to tighten the state law on the increasingly popular practice of voting by mail.

The state Senate’s elections committee voted unanimously Monday to strip the provisions from a bill that was approved by the Republican-dominated House.

The proposal would have required voters who requested mail-in ballots to swear under possible penalty of perjury that they wouldn’t be able to vote in person at any time during the 28 days before Election Day.

Republican Sen. Greg Walker, of Columbus, says he believed such restrictions would cause confusion among voters without improving election integrity.