Indiana leaders accept comments on changes proposed for Medicaid waivers

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration holds comment period for waiver changes

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration began hearing from the public Monday on proposed changes to the aged and disabled waivers.

As News 8 reported last week, the waivers allow parents of medically complex children to get reimbursed for being full-time caregivers.

The administration plans to end the program to make up for a billion-dollar Medicaid funding shortfall that News 8 first reported on in mid-December.

Multiple people protested the change a week ago at the Statehouse.

The public comment period is open until Feb. 16.

