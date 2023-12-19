Indiana leaders cease action on Boone County LEAP Project

A view of the Wabash River near Attica, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana state officials on Tuesday announced they will cease all action on the development of a cross-county pipeline that would bring water to a high-tech research park.

The Greater Lafayette Commerce said in a release that the pipeline, which would transport water from Tippecanoe County to the LEAP district in Boone County, will be on hold until the state receives results from a water study by the Indiana Finance Authority.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb along with state legislative leaders met on Friday with local government and business leaders in Tippecanoe County to hear their concerns regarding the LEAP district and utilization of area water sources.

The Indiana Finance Authority took over the study from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The finance authority also said no more test wells will be drilled.

Greater Lafayette Commerce added that the results from the water test aren’t expected until next fall.

