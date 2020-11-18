Indiana legislators ‘going to be very cautious’ but not mandate masks at Statehouse for session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect changes to the upcoming legislative session at the Indiana Statehouse.

Built in 1888, the building has seen history come and go. For Organization Day 2020, during a coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers were in uncharted territory Tuesday.

“We have to be careful. We have to practice safe distancing so that we don’t spread, if we do, if we are infected,” said state Sen. Greg Taylor, the Democrat Senate minority leader from Indianapolis.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 2,951 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,500 new positive cases were tallied in the state in the latest daily report. More than 262,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 4,700 Hoosiers have died of it since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new House Speaker, Todd Huston of Fishers, addressed the chamber’s members Tuesday: “I remember leaving this chamber (after the 2020 General Assembly) believing something historic had taken place. I severely underestimated the magnitude of the impact of COVID-19. I want to acknowledge the loss of Hoosiers due to the pandemic and the pain suffered by their loved ones.”

Around the Statehouse, the lawmakers found hand sanitizer, and plexiglass dividers were in both the House and Senate chambers.

State Rep. Mat Lehman, a Republican from Berne, said, “We’re going to be very cautious — very, very cautious — because we don’t want to have an incident here.”

Later Tuesday, the governor’s office announced several members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19, and the governor and his wife, Janet, are under quarantine. The governor and his wife are expected to get COVID-19 tests later this week. He is expected to give a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

Signs in the Statehouse say masks are required inside the Statehouse, but state lawmakers are actually not required to wear masks inside the building. The disparity has raised some concerns.

State Rep. Carey Hamilton, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “Certainly all the state employees are required to do that, but yet the legislators are not. I don’t understand that. We are the elected state leaders of Indiana yet we can’t lead by example.”

Lehman said, “We have the ability while in the chamber to set out some rules and encourage strongly to wear masks.”

The Republican from northeastern Indiana added, “But once they’re outside of here and within the building, they’re really on their own. It is a little bit of a different needle-to-thread, but we’ve asked our members to be considerate, be respectful, and asked them to, while they’re here, especially today and I think even going into session, they wear masks.”

On Tuesday in the House chamber, all but one representative that News 8 saw wore a mask. Everyone sat socially distanced.

That distance will be even farther apart for House and Senate members when the session starts. While the Senate will be at the Statehouse, House members will be in a different location; Lehman explained: “We feel like when it comes to session time in January, we will be over in the Government Center with great hopes before the end of session being able to move back into our chamber.”

So what happens if a state lawmaker contracts the coronavirus?

Lehman said, “We’re working on some virtual options for observing the process. We feel that the need to be able to be voting on those bills you need to be here in person. We’re still working on ‘can that be done through their office?” etc. We feel like the footprint is important. That you’re here representing your people. That said, we’ve also encouraged people (that) if you don’t feel good, stay home. We’ve encouraged people (that) if you know someone who has it, distance from them and don’t come here to the chamber.”

Indiana’s 2021 legislative session is scheduled to start Jan. 4.

