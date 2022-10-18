Indiana News

Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch speaks Sept. 27, 2022, at TechPoint's Launch Mission41K event in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Monday she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, she wrote, “I have mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”

State health officials at the start of October began updating the Indiana coronavirus dashboards only on Wednesdays. In the latest update Thursday — it was delayed by a technical glitch — Indiana reported 2,860 new cases and 10 more deaths in the past week, and more than 400 hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday.

About 55% of Hoosiers have completed the initial vaccination series, which does not include the most recent booster shots available this fall.

