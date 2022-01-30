Indiana News

Indiana makes $50M available to address health issues

The webpage for the Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grant is shown on Jan. 30, 2022. (Screenshot from Indiana State Government Website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $50 million state program to prevent or reduce the prevalence of mental and physical health issues has announced it’s now seeking applicants.

State legislators passed House Enrolled Act 1007 on April 23 to establish the Indiana Health Issues and Challenges Grant.

“The areas of focus include mental and behavioral health, tobacco use, food insecurity, obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and cancer,” said a news release issued in the past week by the Indiana Department of Health. “Local and statewide service providers are invited to apply for the competitive grants, which are supported through the American Rescue Plan Act.”

March 31 is the deadline for applications, and grants will be awarded July 1.

Application information can be found on the state’s website.