Indiana man, 88, dies after a stolen pickup truck fleeing police slams into his vehicle

A police car with lights illuminated sits in front of a strip of yellow crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An 88-year-old man died after a stolen pickup truck being pursued by southwestern Indiana deputies crashed into his car when the truck’s teenage driver lost control of the vehicle, police said Monday.

Jimmy Mayall of Oaktown was airlifted from the scene of Friday’s crash to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

The state agency is investigating the crash and said criminal charges are pending. The crash happened after Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies spotted a Dodge Dakota reported stolen in adjacent Vigo County and began pursuing it along southbound U.S. 41, police said.

Deputies tried to stop the truck, but a 16-year-old Terre Haute boy who was driving it refused to stop and continued traveling south on the highway before entering Knox County, police said.

The truck failed to negotiate a turn and collided with the driver’s side of Mayall’s car, which was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Old U.S. 41 in Oaktown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Vincennes near the Illinois border.

The teenage driver and a 16-year-old girl from the Clay County community of Poland who was a passenger in the truck were both taken to a juvenile detention center after receiving medical treatment.

A 15-year-old Terre Haute boy who was also a passenger was airlifted to an Evansville hospital. Police said his condition was not known Monday.