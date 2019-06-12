Indiana man accused of recording tanning salon customers

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A complaint about a tanning salon in Sullivan County has led to one man’s arrest for voyeurism.

Authorities arrested Norman Parnell, 50, of Sullivan, on three counts of voyeurism.

The investigation started after Sullivan City Police received a complaint April 18 from a customer at Parnell Studios.

Court documents said that, while tanning at the salon, a customer reported seeing a cellphone appear in the corner of a vent in the private room in which she was tanning.

According to court documents, the customer said the phone was then quickly removed and she reportedly saw the suspect, Parnell, walk by the door toward his office. Parnell was working at the tanning salon at the time.

Police obtained a warrant for Parnell’s cellphone. Court documents state authorities found two videos, one shot in November and another shot in April.

Authorities said the videos appeared to be shot in a closet through a vent. One of the videos reportedly shows a female getting out of a tanning bed and the other reportedly shows a female preparing to tan.

Authorities identified the females and interviewed them. A probable cause affidavit said that both females stated that Parnell offered them the opportunity to tan in that room for free.

Indiana State Police said the investigation became prolonged due to the length of the forensic download and the necessity of identifying all victims in the case.

Police said detectives identified and interviewed victims involved in the case and do not believe anyone else was involved.

Parnell was arrested and posted bond Wednesday.