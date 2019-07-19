Indiana man arrested after more than 3 pounds of marijuana found in car

A Granger man was arrested after Indiana State Police found more than three pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested an Indiana man after more than three pounds of marijuana were found in his car during a traffic stop.

A trooper stopped Matthew Luger, 23, of Granger, in a black 2011 Toyoto Camry around 1:15 a.m. for a moving violation on the Indiana toll Road near mile marker 94 just east of Elkhart.

The trooper initially found a small glass jar containing marijuana in the vehicle. Nearly three and a half pounds of marijuana in several plastic bags were also found after a thorough search of the car.

Luger was arrested for preliminary drug charges and booked into the Elkhart County Jail.

