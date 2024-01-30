Indiana man arrested on human trafficking counts from Kentucky

OSSIAN, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old Indiana man faces human trafficking charges, a state police news release said Monday.

The release says Zavian Leon Jones, of Ossian, is preliminarily charged with a count of human trafficking involving commercial sexual activity for a victim younger than 12; a count of use of a minor younger than 16 in a sexual performance; and four counts of procuring a minor by electronic means.

Jones was arrested without incident at a house in the 600 block of Aviation Drive in Ossian. The Wells County, Indiana, town of about 3,300 people is a 25-minute drive south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Jones was wanted on an arrest warrant from Christian County, Kentucky. That’s in eastern Kentucky on the border with Tennessee. The county seat is Hopkinsville, and the county includes Fort Campbell. It’s about a one-hour drive northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Jones will be extradited to Kentucky. In the meantime, he was in the Wells County, Indiana, jail on Monday night.

The release concluded, “The lead agency case originated from Hopkinsville Police Department (KY). Assisting the ICAC (Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children)-Taskforce was the Wells County Prosecutor’s Office, Ossian Police Department, US Department of Homeland Security Investigations, US Customs and Border Patrol/Protection, and the Fort Wayne Police Department.”