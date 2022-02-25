Indiana News

Indiana man convicted of driving through protesting crowd

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana physician has been convicted of criminal recklessness for driving through a crowd of people on a bridge in 2020 as they were protesting racial injustice.

A St. Joseph County jury found Glenn Wheet guilty Thursday of the felony charge.

The South Bend Tribune reports prosecutors argued that Wheet caused a substantial risk of injury by knowingly driving over a set of traffic cones and into the crowd at slow speed on July 4, 2020, in Mishawaka during a protest following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Wheet testified that he was “under attack” by protesters who “swarmed” his car.