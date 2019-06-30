Indiana man facing multiple drug charges after falling asleep in car at gas station

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana man is facing multiple drug charges after he was found asleep in a vehicle that was parked at a gas station.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Speedway gas station at 5829 State Road 43 North in West Lafayette just before 2 a.m. Sunday on reports of an unconscious driver.

Justin Tyson, 37, of Battle Ground, was found asleep in a car parked next to one of the pumps at the gas station.

An investigation into the incident led to the seizing of 8.5 grams of Fentanyl, 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of Schedule II narcotic medication and several firearms.

Tyson was arrested for possession of Fentanyl, dealing of Fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II Narcotic and dealing of Schedule II narcotic.

The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence Tyson had been driving under the influence of any substance.

He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.