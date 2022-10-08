Indiana News

Indiana man gets 65-year sentence for son’s murder, abuse

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for abusing his 12-year-old son and starving the boy to death.

Monroe Circuit Judge Christine Talley Haseman said Friday that nothing could justify the physical abuse and withholding of food and water that Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. inflicted on his young child.

Posso pleaded guilty to murder in June and prosecutors agreed not to seek life in prison without parole, along with dismissing charges of neglect, criminal confinement and battery.