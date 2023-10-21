Indiana man jailed on $1 million cash bond in murder case

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge and jailed on a $1 million cash bond after a 25-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Michigan City and later died, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

Deputies were called to a report of a battery at 8:37 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 8600 block of West County Road 400 North, which is southeast of Michigan City. That’s in Coolspring Township and just west of the overpass for I-94.

Investigators were found Travis S. Clemons, of Michigan City, motionless near a vehicle, and witnesses said a vehicle may have hit him. People giving Clemons aid later determined he’d been shot. He was taken to a hospital and died just after 3 a.m. Friday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office, posted on social media, did not provide any details about what investigators may have learned about what led to the Clemons’s death.

Deputies at the crime scene found Dawson W. Mahoney, of the county’s Coolspring Township, nearby and detained him. Judge Eugene A. Stewart gave Mahoney the $1 million cash bond after the probable cause documents were filed Friday, and Mahoney remained jailed Friday night. Online court records did not show a hearing set for Mahoney to be formally charged with murder.

Investigators were anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who has cellphone information to contact Capt. Andy Hynek, the sheriff’s office chief of detectives, at 219-326-7700, Ext. 2401, or at ahynek@lcso.in.gov.

Michigan City is situated on Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana.