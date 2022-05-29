Indiana News

Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Landon Turner, 19, from Osgood was traveling northbound on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North. He was driving at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a Black 2016 Dodge truck when his truck went off the east side of the road before striking a guardrail and embankment, police say.

According to ISP, the truck overturned which caused Turner to eject from the truck. The truck then came to rest and caught fire.

Turner had fatal injuries resulting from the crash causing his death, according to the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

ISP says that speed was likely a factor in this crash.

Toxicology results are pending at this time.

According to police, this investigation remains ongoing.