Indiana News

Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

(Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Landon Turner, 19, from Osgood was traveling northbound on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North. He was driving at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a Black 2016 Dodge truck when his truck went off the east side of the road before striking a guardrail and embankment, police say.

According to ISP, the truck overturned which caused Turner to eject from the truck. The truck then came to rest and caught fire.

Turner had fatal injuries resulting from the crash causing his death, according to the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.

ISP says that speed was likely a factor in this crash.

Toxicology results are pending at this time.

According to police, this investigation remains ongoing.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

1st of 2022, Hurricane Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns

International /

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

National /

Swedish driver Ericsson gives Ganassi another Indy 500 win

Month of May /

Indy DPW says trash will be on a slide schedule

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.