Indiana News

Indiana man recalls being on 35th floor of North Tower on 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All week, WISH-TV is taking time to remember the courage and heroism that came of September 11, 2001.

Saturday will mark 20 years since those deadly terror attacks.

In this video, an Indiana man who was on the 35th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center at the time, Terrence Fuqua, shares his story.