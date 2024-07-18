Indiana man sentenced to 15 months for threats to kill pro-Israel government officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to kill pro-Israel officials in the United States, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

Police say Jeffrey J. Stevens, 42, of Fort Wayne, sent multiple threats to Fort Wayne Police Department. He posted other threats on the CIA website. He pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate communication of a threat.

An officer with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case.

According to court documents from U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne, Stevens sent a message via Facebook to Fort Wayne police saying, “I am going to kill every Jew in Fort Wayne and there is nothing you can do about it,” then referring to “you” with a derogatory term.

In a Nov. 17 post on the CIA’s website, investigators say Stevens wrote, “I am going to shoot every pro-israel (sic) US government official in the head, and there is nothing you can do about it because you are the pathetic CIA. I am going to kill all of you.”

In a Dec. 10 post on the CIA’s website, Stevens wrote, in part, “People will remember me. I am going to be the pro-Palestinian who finally had enough that i (sic) started eliminating CIA operatives. … I am going to make sure that every CIA member who is pro-Israel is eliminated.”

Stevens admitted to investigators that he wrote the statement on the CIA’s website.

Stevens also told investigators that he has a drinking problem and “he does things when he is drunk,” court documents say.