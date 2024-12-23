Indiana migration balanced for the first time in nearly 30 years, study reveals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Migration in Indiana is balanced for the first time in nearly 30 years, according to a new study released by Atlas Van Lines.

The Indiana-based moving company uses shipping data to analyze global moving patterns every year. The nearly 30-year study gathers Indiana data.

“We measure all moves globally,” Lauren Piekos, vice president of business development at Atlas, says. “So that’s interstate, in between states, in between provinces and Canada, and in between countries.”

The team then uses those numbers to look at two factors: how many people moved out of each state or area and how many people moved to each state and area.

If a higher percentage, or over 55%, moved out of the state, it is considered “outbound.” If a higher percentage moved to the state, it is considered “inbound.” Areas with a similar percentage for each are considered “balanced.”

By looking at data gathered between Nov. 1, 2023 and Oct. 31, 2024, the team determined Indiana’s migration was balanced. Atlas says the state has not been balanced since 1995.

“This is a change because historically, Indiana has been an outbound state,” Piekos said.

The findings align with data from the Census Bureau, Atlas says.

Atlas Van Lines shares findings from migration study. (Provided Photo/Atlas Van Lines)

The change is not unique to Indiana.

“What is interesting this year is that we have the most amount of balanced states across the country,” Piekos said. “There’s actually only six outbound states, and the six outbound states have been pretty consistent, namely, some of the more populated states, California, Illinois and New York. Those consistently remain on the outbound list, but, for the most part, a lot of states are balanced and that’s historically more than what we’ve seen.”

The company surveyed several consumers that chose to move in the past three years.

In Indiana, many people chose to moved to the Carmel and Anderson area. Experts say that choice is mostly due to the affordability the areas offer as opposed to some of their neighbors.

“When we look at Illinois, which is a neighboring state, they are consistently an outbound state,” Piekos said. “When you dig into other data sources, we know that 44% of people from Illinois that are moving out are coming to Indiana and we think it’s really based on affordability.”

To take a look at the study’s other findings, click here.