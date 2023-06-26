Indiana named 3rd best state for competitive eating

Joey Chestnut sets the world popcorn-eating record at Victory Field in Indianapolis on August 23, 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is the third best state for competitive eating in 2023, according to Gambling.com.

Gambling.com found the 10 best states by analyzing six data points, including the number of Major League Eaters in the state, the total eating world records held by the state, and the number of MLE contests in the state.

A total average score was calculated for each state.

Nevada was named the best state overall for competitive eating, Illinois followed in second, and Indiana took third.

Westfield resident and completive eater Joey Chestnut remains the biggest name in the sport, according to Gambling.com.