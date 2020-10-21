Indiana National Guard called up to give pandemic help to long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced new steps to support and protect people in long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the ways he’ll do that is with the help of the Indiana National Guard.

He said, “Over the next couple weeks, we’ll take additional steps to directly support and further partner with these facilities, starting with utilizing members of the Indiana National Guard who will work side by side staff members and help them with screening employees and data entry and testing and infection control practices and so much more so that the facility staff members can rightly focus on what they do best, and that’s caring directly for the residents.”

Holcomb says they’ll start these extra measures with facilities that have had registered outbreaks.

The governor also announced Wednesday that he will not be hosting the night of trick-or-treating at the Governor’s Residence on North Meridian Street as he usually does every year.

