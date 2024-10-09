Indiana National Guard mobilizes to help in Florida hurricane recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About 400 members of the Indiana National Guard will head to Florida to assist in hurricane recovery efforts following Helene and ahead of Milton.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office said Wednesday morning that Holcomb activated guard members from units based in Terre Haute, New Albany, Lawrence, and Gary to assist the Florida National Guard with “route clearance, shelter management, supply distribution, and command and control.”

“Whether we’re aiding North Carolina recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, or assisting Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Milton, time and time again, when devastation strikes, Hoosiers of all backgrounds answer the call in helping those in desperate need,” Holcomb said in a release.

“Indiana’s finest who serve in the National Guard, chief among them, will continue to provide critical help on the ground and air while we back here at home mourn the great loss our neighbors down south are experiencing.”

Guard members mobilized Wednesday, but their timeline for arrival in Florida was unclear.

Indiana National Guard has responded to several hurricanes, including most recently Helene, and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017.