Indiana National Guard ready to help Hoosiers during winter storm

Soldiers in the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade stage their Humvees stage alongside an Indiana roadway, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sgt. Hanna Clifton/Indiana National Guard)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you get stranded while driving during the winter storm, it could be the Indiana National Guard that comes to your rescue.

Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday called on approximately 150 Indiana National Guardsmen to help “prevent the loss of life due to severe winter weather conditions throughout the Hoosier state,” the guard said in a statement Thursday.

Much of the focus will be on the northern part of the state, where heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions are expected Thursday evening and into Friday.

Guard members will be stationed at strategic locations across northern Indiana. Nearly 30 response teams will patrol highways in the area to help stranded motorists.

The Guardsmen will be based in their armories in Fort Wayne, Gary, Kokomo, Lafayette, Muncie, and South Bend.