Indiana National Guard sends 160 to Washington to protect city

Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard members have been flown to Washington, D.C., to assist local law enforcement agencies in protecting communities, infrastructure, and national landmarks.

About 160 guardsmen left the state on three flights on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry, an Indiana National Guard spokesman.

Lowry did not immediately known when the guardsmen would return to Indiana.

Lowry, in a news release, also said, “The Indiana National Guard will continue to support the state with COVID-19 response efforts and assist law enforcement in support of civil unrest operations within the Hoosier State.”