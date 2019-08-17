Indiana National Guard soldier dies in training accident at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (WISH) — An Indiana National Guard soldier died in a tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood Thursday, officials said Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Andrew St. John, 29, of Greenwood, was training with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf when he died.

“For those who knew and worked with Staff Sgt. St. John, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” said Lt. Col. Chad Pittman, commander of the 1st Battalion, 151st Infantry Regiment. “He continually sought ways to ensure the success of subordinates, better himself as leader, and contribute to the achievements the organization. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

St. John had previously been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He received numerous awards during his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NATO Medal and Indiana Military Volunteer Emblem.

The cause of St. John’s death is under investigation. No other details have been released.