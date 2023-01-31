Indiana News

Indiana offering financial assistance for struggling homeowners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many American’s are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s Daybreak to talk about programs providing funding for those seeking financial aid.

Crouch has served as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Indiana since 2017, and she is running again in 2024.

Hoosiers who qualify for assistance must meet the following criteria:

Dealing with financial hardship due to COVID-19

Only one mortgaged home that is your primary residence

Income equal to or less than 150% of the area median income or 100% of the national median income

You can find out more information and apply by calling 1-877-GET-HOPE or visit the the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network website.

