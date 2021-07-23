Indiana News

Indiana Olympians compete in Tokyo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Olympians have ties to Indiana in this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Many will play for Team USA, but others who were educated in Indiana will play for their home country.

Indiana University’s website says it’s had an Olympian in each games since 1904, and IU athletes have won a medal in each except for one. This year, there are 15 current or former IU students in Tokyo.

Nine swimmers (Bailey Andison, Zach Apple, Michael Brinegar, Marwan Elkamash, Tomer Frankel, Ali Khalafalla, Lilly King, Vini Lanza, Blake Pieroni)

Three divers (Andrew Capobianco, Michael Hixon, Jessica Parratto)

Two women’s water polo players (Jessica Gaudreault, Shae [Fournier] LaRoche)

One women’s soccer player (Gabi Rennie)

The US Diving head coach is IU’s head coach Drew Johansen, and IU is sending an assistant swimming coach, Ray Looze, as well.

Notably, Michael Brinegar, Lilly King and Blake Pieroni list Indiana cities as their hometown.

Purdue University also sent its first athlete to the games in 1904 and is cheering on several athletes this year. It broke a school record in the 2016 Rio Olympic for sending eight athletes, according to its website, and this year topped it again: Nine athletes with Purdue degrees or classes.

Four track & field athletes (Devynne Charlton, Samson Colebrooke, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Kara [Patterson] Winger)

Two swimmers (Nikola Acin, Jinq En Phee)

Two divers (Tyler Downs, Brandon Loschiavo)

One women’s volleyball player (Annie Drews)

Carmel High School is also cheering on three athletes with Carmel HS degrees: Rajeev Ram in tennis, and Drew Kibler and Jake Mitchell in swimming.

This list is not comprehensive.

The opening ceremonies for the Olympics are set for 7 a.m. ET Friday. Games have already begun for some sports, including US teams in softball and women’s soccer.