Indiana opens vaccine eligibility to more health conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that a number of Hoosiers with additional risk factors would be immediately eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials said physicians should already be reaching out to their patients, but if you haven’t heard from your doctor and you believe you are eligible, you should reach out to them.
According to the state health department website, individuals will receive a unique registration link by text or email, or may call 211 after receiving the notification.
The following health conditions are now eligible to get the vaccine:
- Active dialysis patients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Down syndrome
- Post-solid organ transplant
- People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)
- Early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood:
- Cystic fibrosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- People born with severe heart defects, requiring specialized medical care.
- People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized in the past year.
- Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders.
- Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurologic disorders
- People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Spina bifida
- Cerebral palsy
- People who require supplemental oxygen and/or tracheostomy
- Pulmonary fibrosis, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, combined primary immunodeficiency disorder, HIV, daily use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, receiving tumor necrosis factor-alpha blocker or rituximab.
- Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled individuals receiving home/community-based services. (Family and Social Services Administration will provide patient information for this community.)