Indiana opens vaccine eligibility to more health conditions

A volunteer on June 24, 2020, receives a COVID-19 test vaccine injection developed at the University of Oxford in Britain, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP Photo/Siphiwe Sibeko, FIle)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State health officials announced Wednesday afternoon that a number of Hoosiers with additional risk factors would be immediately eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said physicians should already be reaching out to their patients, but if you haven’t heard from your doctor and you believe you are eligible, you should reach out to them.

According to the state health department website, individuals will receive a unique registration link by text or email, or may call 211 after receiving the notification.

The following health conditions are now eligible to get the vaccine: