Indiana park hit by tornado to close several features indefinitely

Damage is shown April 4, 2023, after a March 31, 2023, tornado at McCormick's Creek State Park near Spencer, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — After the March 31 storms rattled acres of parkland by uprooting trees, blowing down campgrounds, and damaging critical infrastructure, McCormick’s Creek State Park is closing several areas of the park indefinitely.

Officials from the park announced on Facebook Friday the closures of many features within the park, including the campground and several trails.

In the post, officials say damage from the EF-3 tornado that tore through the park on March 31 caused the park to “experience sudden and dramatic change,” and has complicated efforts to reopen the park’s campground.

The post also says that all of the facets of the campground “will require evaluation, repair, and in some instances, redesign.”

Officials also shared their sadness about having to close the campground.

“While we’re saddened at the sudden impacts to our beloved campground and trails, we remain optimistic for the future. This offers us a chance to better understand the forces of nature, and an opportunity to rebuild a campground and trails that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” the post says.

The park says that many other features, like the park’s Nature Center and Saddle Barn, will remain open to the public. To see a full listing of park features to remain open, visit their website.

Related coverage