Indiana passenger captures lightning storm from bird’s eye view

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WISH) — Michael Robertson, of Evansville, captured quite the show from his bird’s eye view during a flight from Orlando to St. Louis on Friday.

The University of Evansville employee was engrossed in a movie when something through the window caught his attention.

As he flew over Pensacola, Florida, he saw an impressive lightning storm.

After taking a video, Robertson tweeted it out.

The video has been viewed over 32,000 times, and has been retweeted over 100. Robertson got direct messages from CNN, WeatherNation, and The Weather Channel.

He joined Daybreak on Tuesday to talk about the show, which lasted about 30 minutes, he said.