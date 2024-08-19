Indiana police clock 2 drivers at over 100 mph, issue warning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wow, that’s fast! Too fast!

The Sellersburg post of the Indiana State Police on Monday afternoon said on social media that two traffic stops in recent days involved cars going over 100 mph on area interstates.

The Sellersburg post covers Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. Interstates running through those counties are I-64, I-65, and I-265

One vehicle was clocked at 111 mph; the other, 104 mph.

A photo of one of the traffic stops showed a Volvo XC60 SUV that had been pulled over in front of a “Road Construction Ahead” sign.

The state police post also said, “DON’T RISK A RECKLESS DRIVING ARREST. More importantly, don’t put your life or the lives of other motorists at risk!”